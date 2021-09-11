Around the NFL

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Published: Sep 11, 2021 at 04:47 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

If ever there was a player who symbolized consistent greatness, it was Minnesota Vikings center ﻿Mick Tingelhoff﻿.

Through 17 autumns with the Vikings, Tingelhoff never missed a game, starting 240 straight in a career that saw six Pro Bowl trips and five All-Pro selections.

Tingelhoff passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, the Vikings announced.

"Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great Vikings teams during an amazing era that included four Super Bowls," the Wilf family said in a statement. "A humble but strong leader, he defined toughness. Mick's legacy will live on as a Hall of Famer, on the field and off the field. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Tingelhoff's astounding streak of 240 starts in a row is the most for a center in NFL chronicle and second in the Vikings' history behind only defensive end Jim Marshall's unbelievable run of 270 in a row. Furthering just how impressive Tingelhoff's durability was, he made all those starts while also handling long-snapping duties.

An undrafted free agent linebacker in 1962, Tingelhoff's NFL journey concluded with his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tingelhoff, who played with the team from '62 to 1978, was a pivotal contributor to the Vikings franchise's most successful seasons. He was part of four Vikings Super Bowl squads and helped Minnesota to 10 division titles over his final 11 seasons.

That grand success came after Tingelhoff helped the Vikings to an 8-5-1 record in 1965, which stands as the club's first winning season. It was also the first of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections for the center, whose five All-Pro bids came within that span.

Tingelhoff's No. 53 is retired and he's in the team's Ring of Honor. He's a legend gone, but most certainly one whose greatness will live on.

Related Content

news

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
news

Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension  

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'

Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'

After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
news

NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid homage on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Browns WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW