Vikings' Kevin Williams says he didn't know substance was banned

Williams said he learned about the StarCaps supplement from a teammate and believed that the over-the-counter drug contained natural substances, which his attorney identified as "papaya and garlic." After undergoing surgery on his left knee in 2006, Williams said he began taking StarCaps at the start of training camp in 2007 to "help me shed a couple extra pounds, for health reasons, to keep the coach off my back" and to make his weight bonus.