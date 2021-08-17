Around the NFL

Vikings' Justin Jefferson has 'circled' matchup with Rams' Jalen Ramsey 

Published: Aug 17, 2021 at 07:58 AM
Kevin Patra

With the preseason one week closer to the end, the regular season beckons with games that matter coming into focus. We're still weeks away from the season opener, but that won't stop players from gearing up mentally to face All-Star opponents.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is giddy like it's Christmas morning about the prospect of facing Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey this season.

Joining the All Things Covered podcast, Jefferson was asked which corner he's looking forward to facing one-on-one the most that he hasn't played. Before the question could even finished being asked, Jefferson spit out his answer:

"Jalen Ramsey," Jefferson said. "I'm waiting. That game is circled. That game is circled for me."

Unfortunately, Jefferson will have to wait until Dec. 26 for the Vikings to host the Rams in Week 16.

The young wideout, dealing with a minor shoulder injury that isn't expected to hinder him come Week 1, burst onto the scene. He proved uncoverable in Year 1, setting the rookie receiving yards record with 1,400 yards on 88 catches with seven TDs. Jefferson displayed the ability to eat up man coverage and zone alike. His route running was superb as a rookie, something that should only get better in Year 2.

Ramsey, meanwhile, is coming off an All-Pro season in which he allowed a career-low 50 percent completion percentage. In L.A., Ramsey cemented his status as the No. 1 cover corner, able to take the opponent's best receiver one-on-one and allow the rest of the defense to roll to the other side of the field.

Last year Ramsey shut down a host of top pass catchers.

*Tweet from Jan. 13 should be amended to include the Divisional Round: GB ﻿Davante Adams﻿ 3 rec, on 3 targets, 27 yards, 0 TDs, per PFF (Adams' TD came with safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿ closest in coverage).

It's a long while before the Jefferson-Ramsey post-Christmas showdown, but it should be worth the wait to watch two of the best players in the NFL battle mano a mano.

Related Content

news

Jets' Mekhi Becton: Practicing with Carl Lawson has made things 'a whole lot easier' entering Year 2

Jets LT Mekhi Becton is grateful to practice against newly acquired DE Carl Lawson, who has allowed the game to slow down for the New York's blindside blocker. 
news

Vic Fangio: 'It's possible' Broncos could name starting QB following Seahawks game

Following the Broncos' first preseason game, coach Vic Fangio noted that there was no separation between his QBs. That could change after their second preseason bout versus the Seahawks.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars release QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow

The ﻿Tim Tebow﻿ experiment in Jacksonville is over. The Jaguars cut Tebow on Tuesday morning, the team announced. The QB-turned-TE thanked the organization for the opportunity to try to reignite his NFL career.
news

Belichick: Players worrying about first-team, second-team reps 'a total waste of time and energy'

With a quarterback battle underway in New England, Bill Belichick spoke bluntly about the importance of his Patriots players working on the personal details of their game rather than which team they're playing with on the practice field.
news

Frank Reich: Colts 'feel good about where' Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson are at in rehab process

The injury statuses of Colts quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ continue to overshadow the rest of the ramp-up toward the regular season.
news

Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all fans attending home games in 2021

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have become the first NFL team to announce a vaccine/no mask policy.
news

Falcons become first NFL team to be 100 percent vaccinated

The Atlanta Falcons have reached a significant point in the NFL's effort to vaccinate against COVID-19.
news

Niners expect Nick Bosa to be full participant in practice next week

Defensive end Nick Bosa is expected to fully participate in practice next week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday
news

Cameron Kinley 'grateful' for chance with Bucs, awaits next move following release

Former Navy team captain was released Sunday by the Buccaneers, but is looking forward to what is "next for me" in the NFL.
news

Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Packers won't push the quarterback. Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday. The team will work out QBs on Tuesday with Love's status in doubt for the second preseason game.
news

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
