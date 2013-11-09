Vikings' Jerome Simpson arrested on probable cause DWI

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jerome Simpson was arrested Saturday on probable cause of driving while impaired.
Simpson was arrested by Minnesota State Patrol and booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 5:39 a.m. CT. Hennepin jail records showed Simpson posted his $12,000 bond on Saturday afternoon.
According to the state patrol, a trooper responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the lane on Interstate 394 heading west out of downtown Minneapolis, The Associated Press reported. As Simpson got out of a red Dodge Charger, the trooper said Simpson had watery eyes and slightly slurred speech.
Simpson said he was at the Pour House, a popular bar nearby, but denied that he'd been drinking, the AP reported.
Simpson took field sobriety tests and was arrested. Simpson was booked into the Hennepin County jail, where he refused to take a breath test, the AP reported.
The league confirmed to NFL Media on Saturday that Simpson's case will be reviewed.
"The Vikings are aware of the matter involving Jerome Simpson. We are continuing to gather information and will have further comment at the appropriate time."
Simpson was previously sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years probation in 2012 on a felony drug-related charge.