Vikings' Jerome Simpson arrested on probable cause DWI

Published: Nov 09, 2013 at 04:01 AM

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jerome Simpson was arrested Saturday on probable cause of driving while impaired.

Simpson was arrested by Minnesota State Patrol and booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 5:39 a.m. CT. Hennepin jail records showed Simpson posted his $12,000 bond on Saturday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, a trooper responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the lane on Interstate 394 heading west out of downtown Minneapolis, The Associated Press reported. As Simpson got out of a red Dodge Charger, the trooper said Simpson had watery eyes and slightly slurred speech.

Simpson said he was at the Pour House, a popular bar nearby, but denied that he'd been drinking, the AP reported.

Simpson took field sobriety tests and was arrested. Simpson was booked into the Hennepin County jail, where he refused to take a breath test, the AP reported.

The league confirmed to NFL Media on Saturday that Simpson's case will be reviewed.

The Vikingsreleased a statement Saturday in regards to Simpson's arrest.

"The Vikings are aware of the matter involving Jerome Simpson. We are continuing to gather information and will have further comment at the appropriate time."

Simpson was previously sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years probation in 2012 on a felony drug-related charge.

Simpson has compiled 33 receptions for 491 yards and no touchdowns this season for the Vikings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.

news

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday's game vs. Rams

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Samuel was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury after not participating in practice all week.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Broncos-Jaguars in London

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down three things to watch for when the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on ESPN+.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE