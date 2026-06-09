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Vikings' J.J. McCarthy says QB competition reps 'out of my control', wants to remain in Minnesota

Published: Jun 09, 2026 at 05:27 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback battle is well underway, and J.J. McCarthy said he is taking the competition as it comes. If there's pressure to beat out Kyler Murray for the starting job, McCarthy isn't outwardly showing it. He said he feels as good as he ever has playing quarterback.

"I feel so good," McCarthy said Tuesday from the Vikings' mandatory minicamp. "Every single rep, every single year, more and more experience just helps build that confidence and that familiarity within the scheme. Right now, I feel the best I've ever felt playing the game of football, especially this team."

Murray and McCarthy are splitting reps with the Vikings' first-team offense so far, with head coach Kevin O'Connell calling the battle "very professional" last week. McCarthy said he's doing whatever he can to prove himself, even if he's not receiving the bulk of the reps this offseason.

"Those reps being distributed are something out of my control," McCarthy said, "and the only thing I focus on is that next rep and keeping it as simple as that."

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McCarthy isn't thinking about what might happen if he doesn't win the job, and he doubled down on his desire to remain in Minnesota.

"I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here before I got here," McCarthy said. "I love this organization. I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system.

McCarthy struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season after the Vikings traded up to take him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In spite of missing his entire rookie season due to a torn right meniscus and struggling with accuracy and turnovers as the Week 1 starter a year ago, McCarthy said he wouldn't want to go back and change his first two years in the league.

"Everything played out exactly how I wanted it," he said. "I wouldn't want anything else to change."

Early reports suggest Murray might have a slight edge at this point, even if the competition remains very much in progress. For his part, Murray said he's not concerned about battling with McCarthy and spoke like a man who expects to win the starting job.

"Me personally, I'm not too worried about the competition side of things, honestly," Murray said. "To answer your question: Yes, the competitor I am, everybody out here holds themself to a high standard."

We'll likely find out in August which of the Vikings' quarterbacks will earn the starting job. Both are confident in their chances, but only one can win it.

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