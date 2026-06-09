Vikings' J.J. McCarthy says QB competition reps 'out of my control', wants to remain in Minnesota

McCarthy isn't thinking about what might happen if he doesn't win the job, and he doubled down on his desire to remain in Minnesota.

"I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here before I got here," McCarthy said. "I love this organization. I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system.

McCarthy struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season after the Vikings traded up to take him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In spite of missing his entire rookie season due to a torn right meniscus and struggling with accuracy and turnovers as the Week 1 starter a year ago, McCarthy said he wouldn't want to go back and change his first two years in the league.

"Everything played out exactly how I wanted it," he said. "I wouldn't want anything else to change."

Early reports suggest Murray might have a slight edge at this point, even if the competition remains very much in progress. For his part, Murray said he's not concerned about battling with McCarthy and spoke like a man who expects to win the starting job.

"Me personally, I'm not too worried about the competition side of things, honestly," Murray said. "To answer your question: Yes, the competitor I am, everybody out here holds themself to a high standard."