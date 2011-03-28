Vikings' issues go beyond finding resolution to QB situation

Did you think I could write about the Vikings without including Brett Favre? No chance. Favre must be included, because as he walks into the sunset finally retiring, the Vikings are left with a mess to clean up. Favre the player is not the reason for the mess, but rather the approach Minnesota took. It started with giving former coach Brad Childress a long-term contract because the Vikings thought they needed continuity within the organization After a bitter loss to the Saints in the NFC title game in 2009. They also felt as long as Favre returned, they would be back in the playoffs.