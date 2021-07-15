Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

"I have very high expectations, especially for myself," Smith said. "I don't want to put an exact number out there because I don't want to say 'I'm gonna score 15 touchdowns or however many,' but it's gonna be a lot. I'm going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays and helping my offense in any way, helping my team. I just want to be able to be a playmaker out there, whether it's in the run game, pass game, scoring touchdowns, making a key block, whatever it is. I just want to, at the end of the day, win a Super Bowl and have the accolades that I want for myself at the end of the year."