Vikings' Hutchinson will try to continue career after concussion

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 06:23 PM

Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending concussion in 2011 after missing the end of the 2010 season with a broken thumb, isn't ready to retire just yet Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told KSTP-AM on Monday.

"He's doing fine," Frazier said while at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "From what I was told, he's passed that concussion that he had, and I know he wants to still play. At least that's what he told me -- he said he wants to play."

The 34-year-old Hutchinson is due $7 million if he stays with the Vikings in 2012. It's possible that the Hutchinson could be forced to finish his career with another team, if the Vikings opt to clear cap space and get younger on the offensive line.

League sources told the KSTP-AM that Hutchinson plans to retire when his contract ends following the 2012 season.

