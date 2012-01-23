Vikings' Hutchinson will try to continue career after concussion

Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending concussion in 2011 after missing the end of the 2010 season with a broken thumb, isn't ready to retire just yet Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told KSTP-AM on Monday.
"He's doing fine," Frazier said while at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "From what I was told, he's passed that concussion that he had, and I know he wants to still play. At least that's what he told me -- he said he wants to play."
League sources told the KSTP-AM that Hutchinson plans to retire when his contract ends following the 2012 season.