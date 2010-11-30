Vikings' Hutchinson, Edwards join Peterson in getting MRIs

Two more Minnesota Vikings starters -- All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson and defensive end Ray Edwards -- joined running back Adrian Peterson in having MRI exams, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
The trio had the exams on Monday, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. Hutchinson sprained a thumb but continued to play during Sunday's victory at Washington.
Edwards, second on the team with 5.5 sacks, sprained his right ankle late in the first half and did not return.
Peterson, the NFL's third-leading rusher with 1,016 yards, also sustained a sprained right ankle.
Frazier said all three will be re-evaluated Wednesday.