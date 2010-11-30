Vikings' Hutchinson, Edwards join Peterson in getting MRIs

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 01:19 AM

Two more Minnesota Vikings starters -- All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson and defensive end Ray Edwards -- joined running back Adrian Peterson in having MRI exams, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The trio had the exams on Monday, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. Hutchinson sprained a thumb but continued to play during Sunday's victory at Washington.

Edwards, second on the team with 5.5 sacks, sprained his right ankle late in the first half and did not return.

Peterson, the NFL's third-leading rusher with 1,016 yards, also sustained a sprained right ankle.

Frazier said all three will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

How high is too high to draft a safety? How early will a QB come off the board? Adam Maya provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW