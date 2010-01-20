Vikings hold Edwards, Kevin Williams out of practice due to injuries

Ray Edwards has emerged this season as a productive defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings, on the opposite side of All-Pro Jared Allen.
This week, the Vikings are hoping Edwards can play at full strength for the NFC championship game at New Orleans.
Edwards sustained a mildly sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, according to NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche, but is expected to play against the Saints. Edwards had three sacks, five quarterback hurries, eight tackles and a forced fumble in last week's playoff win over Dallas.
Edwards was held out of Wednesday's practice, as was defensive tackle Kevin Williams due to a knee injury.
Other players limited by injuries Wednesday were receiver Bernard Berrian (ankle), guard Steve Hutchinson (shoulder), linebacker Ben Leber (knee) and Antoine Winfield (foot).
