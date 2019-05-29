Vikings hire ex-kicker Nate Kaeding as consultant

Entering his sixth season, Zimmer is on his fourth place kicker in Dan Bailey, who replaced Daniel Carlson, who replaced Kai Forbath, who replaced Blair Walsh.
With a view to help solidify the position, the Vikings have brought in former NFL kicker Nate Kaeding as a part-time consultant, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Kaeding was on the practice field Wednesday morning working extensively with the field goal unit, Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune reported.
The Vikings now have the owner of the ninth-best career field goal percentage (86.2 percent) assisting and offering input to the kicking position.
Kaeding spent 10 seasons in the league playing for the Chargers and Dolphins, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. But for all his success as a player, Kaeding is often remembered for coming up short when it really mattered, such as when he missed three field goals in a 2009 Divisional Round loss to the Jets.
Nevertheless, the Vikings obviously hope Kaeding's presence will help the team overcome recent woes.