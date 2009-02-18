Vikings hire defensive line coach Reynolds, cut RB Hicks

The Minnesota Vikings annnounced Wednesday that they have hired former Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins assistant Diron Reynolds as defensive line coach.
"Diron is a bright, energetic young coach who will be a good addition to the staff," Vikings head coach Brad Childress said in a statement released by the team. "He has a strong football background and is familiar with working in our defensive scheme."
The Vikings also announced that they have released running back Maurice Hicks, a five-year NFL veteran who signed with the team last year. Hicks played special teams for Minnesota last season, returning 29 kickoffs for 690 yards (23.8-yard average) and making 12 tackles in 11 games. He also has spent time with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.