Vikings' Herrera on mend following ACL, triceps surgeries

Minnesota Vikings right guard Anthony Herrera says he's on the mend following surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that ended his 2010 season.
"I'm about 90 percent healed," Herrera told *The News-Press* on Sunday at the youth football camp he hosted in Naples, Fla. "I've just been hanging out with the family and trying to get back in shape. When (the season) comes, I want to hit the ground rolling."
The Vikingsplaced Herrera on injured reserve after he suffered the injury during a 31-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 21.
The seven-year veteran also underwent surgery to repair a triceps muscle this offseason and has spent his summer rehabilitating in Minneapolis.
"Once July hits, you start getting a certain feel that you need to get back to work," Herrera told the newspaper. "I am very excited. By the time the season is over, you need a break. ... But I'd say that everybody is ready to get back to work."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.