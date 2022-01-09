Around the NFL

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer on job status: 'Not my choice. Not my decision'

Published: Jan 09, 2022 at 05:14 PM
Kevin Patra

Following a season-ending 31-17 win over the division rival Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't interested in discussing his future.

"I haven't heard anything about my job status," Zimmer said Sunday when asked if he'd had any discussions with the front office on where he stood.

Asked if he thinks it could be his final game leading the Vikings, Zimmer responded: "Not my choice. Not my decision."

Zimmer's future is in question as the season ends with the Vikings missing the postseason for the second consecutive campaign.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier Sunday that all signs point to owners Zygi and Mark Wilfs moving on from Zimmer after eight seasons, but they hadn't communicated any decision to Zimmer or other team officials as of Saturday, per sources informed of the situation.

Zimmer is 72-56-1 in eight seasons with the Vikings after Sunday's win. But the 8-9 finish to a disappointing year could spell the end to the coach's run. While his teams play hard and have talent, ownership could decide the locker room needs a new voice.

The Vikings have gone 2-3 in the postseason under Zimmer.

The 65-year-old didn't want to get into reflecting on his eight years in Minnesota in the immediate aftermath of the season. However, Zimmer did lament the last two seasons, which were disrupted by COVID-19 -- quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ missed last week's elimination loss after testing positive.

"These last two seasons with COVID and the protocols and guys not getting vaccinated, it's been difficult," Zimmer said. "But like I told them last night, I like the way these guys go about their business. We don't have a lot of guys that are just cashing checks."

Whether Zimmer will cash future checks from Minnesota owners will be decided in the coming hours and days.

