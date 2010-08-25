Vikings' Harvin returns to practice, status vs. Seahawks unclear

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin has returned to practice for the first time since collapsing on the field last week because of a migraine headache.
Harvin was taken by ambulance to the hospital Thursday after collapsing and vomiting on the field. He spent the night in the hospital and didn't go with the team to San Francisco for Sunday's preseason game.
Vikings coach Brad Childress said Tuesday that Harvin was having more tests done and wouldn't resume practicing until those were finished. He was practicing infull gear Wednesday during the portion that was open to the media.
It is unclear if Harvin will play in the preseason game Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
