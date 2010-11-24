Vikings guard Herrera has torn ACL, goes on injured reserve

Published: Nov 24, 2010 at 01:36 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Vikings have placed right guard Anthony Herrera on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending his season.

The Vikings made the move Wednesday, three days after he was injured during a 31-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Herrera started every game for the Vikings this season and is the emotional leader of the offensive line. Herrera said he actually played about four or five more plays after he was hurt.

The Vikings called up Patrick Brown from the practice squad to replace Herrera. They also signed defensive back Cary Harris to the practice squad.

