Around the NFL

Vikings go with Daniel Carlson at kicker, cut Forbath

Published: Aug 20, 2018 at 05:22 AM
Herbie Teope

Two days after missing a 41-yard goal attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Kai Forbath learned his fate.

The Minnesota Vikings on Monday announced Forbath's release, a move that leaves rookie Daniel Carlson as the winner of the kicker competition.

Carlson, the Vikings' fifth-round pick of the 2018 draft, converted an extra point against the Jaguars, and went 2 of 2 on field goal attempts, including a 57-yard effort, the previous week against the Denver Broncos.

"I think he's a really good guy and a great locker room guy," Vikings receiver Adam Thielensaid regarding Carlson. "He's done a great job in these preseason games. Now he should have the confidence to go out there and perform well now that he's the guy."

Forbath, who was set to enter his eighth professional season, had previous stops with the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

He has made 116 of 136 career kicks, with a career-long 57-yard effort while with the Saints in 2015.

