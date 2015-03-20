Around the NFL

Vikings GM: 'No question' Adrian Peterson wanted back

Published: Mar 20, 2015 at 12:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The tangled webs in the Adrian Peterson saga continue to be woven.

Tuesday night we were told that the Minnesota Vikingswouldn't release Peterson. On Wednesday we had Larry Fitzgerald calling it a potential "game-changer" if the Cardinals could trade for the back. And now, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman went on the record Thursday emphatically stating -- once again -- he plans to have Peterson as his starting running back in 2015.

"Adrian is under contract and a member of our football team," Spielman told The Star Tribune's Sid Hartman. "We've stated that, our owner has stated it, our head coach has stated it. There is no question that we want Adrian Peterson back on our football team."

The caveat, of course, is that Minnesota could trade the NFL's most talented runner if a team like the Cardinals blew them away with an offer. That caveat will always exist, regardless of how ferocious Spielman's declarations become. We've covered this.

On Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said we are "only at the beginning of the Adrian Peterson saga."

The offseason games have already begun.

