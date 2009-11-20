Vikings give CB Winfield 25 percent chance of playing Sunday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield is listed as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Vikings coach Brad Childress says Winfield made "a lot of progress" from Wednesday to Thursday in practice, but he gave the Pro Bowl player a 25 percent chance of being cleared to return Sunday.
Childress said Friday that Winfield will make a push to play and warm up on the field, before the team makes a final decision on his status. Winfield has missed 3½ games because of an injury to his right foot.
Wide receiver Bernard Berrian was listed as questionable because of a lingering left hamstring strain.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press