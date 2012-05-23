Vikings getting ready for longer camp

There were 12 teams that still held training camp away from team headquarters last season. One of them, the Cincinnati Bengals, has decided to move camp to the year-round facility. Two others that used to train away from home base, the New York Giants and New York Jets, are going back to their summer sites after staying local during the lockout. Many of these teams continue to stay three weeks or even a little longer at their camps. So despite the league-wide trend away from the old-fashioned two-a-day model, the Vikings are not alone.