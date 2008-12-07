Vikings' Frerotte leaves with back injury, replaced by Jackson

DETROIT -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Gus Frerotte did not start the second half against the Detroit Lions because of a lower-back injury.
"It feels good to go out there and have a team win," he said. "It was good to get out there and play.
"I just try and prepare week in, week out. You got to be ready any time."
Jackson was 8-of-10 for 105 yards with a touchdown, finishing with a career-best 143.8 passer rating.
"He did a good job coming in, moving the football around and converting third downs," Childress said. "He knew exactly what he was doing."
In Jackson's first two starts, he barely completed half of his passes, threw one TD, one interception and averaged about 150 yards passing.
