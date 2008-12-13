Vikings' Frerotte doubtful, Jackson likely to start vs. Arizona

Published: Dec 13, 2008 at 06:38 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota quarterback Gus Frerotte is listed as doubtful for the Vikings Sunday against Arizona with a lower back injury.

A different view

From starting to watching, three promising QBs from the 2006 draft -- Tarvaris Jackson, Matt Leinart and Vince Young -- have been forced to sit, writes Vic Carucci. More ...

That means backup Tarvaris Jackson likely will start against the Cardinals as the Vikings look to stay a game ahead of Chicago in the NFC North.

Coach Brad Childress says Frerotte is improving and will continue to be evaluated on Saturday and Sunday.

"He's gotten incrementally better," Childress said. "It's not a leaps and bounds thing."

All signs point to Jackson being under center. He took all the snaps in practice this week and played very well in emergency duty last week against Detroit.

In his first action since being benched after Week 2, Jackson was 8-for-10 for 105 yards and a touchdown to rally the Vikings to a 20-16 win over the Lions.

Right tackle Artis Hicks also is doubtful with an elbow injury. Defensive ends Jared Allen and Brian Robison are questionable with knee injuries.

Kick returner Darius Reynaud is out because of a bad foot.

Allen leads the team with 12.5 sacks. He's played much of the season with a severely sprained shoulder and said he is hopeful he can play through this injury as well. Allen did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, but did practice on a limited basis on Friday.

Allen said it was up to head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman and Childress to determine if he was ready to play, but he said they will have a hard time convincing him that he is not.

"It's almost an impossible task," Allen said. "But I have a lot of respect for those guys, so I do listen to their opinion. Sometimes you have to get an outside view."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

This Week in NFL History (Nov. 15-Nov. 21): 'Sweetness' sets single-game rushing record

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW