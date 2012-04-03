Vikings' Frazier: 'So far so good' with Peterson's rehab

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 09:01 AM

Adrian Peterson, on the mend from offseason knee surgery, began running running on land for the first time last week, according to Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier.

"He asked, 'How fast should I go?' We're trying to judge movement and he wants to run a 4.3 40.," Frazier said At a Tony Dungy speaking event in Edina, Minn. on Tuesday. "He has to let that graft continue to heal. And he understands there's a time frame he's working within. So far so good."

Frazier also spoke about the team's other injured star, wide receiver Percy Harvin. Harvin shocked fans by announcing on Twitter Monday that he needed surgery on his shoulder. Frazier said his top receiver was going to be just fine.

Frazier said that Harvin played with a sprained acromioclavicular (AC) joint at times last season, according to The Star Tribune. But it was only two to three weeks ago that Harvin began to feel discomfort in his shoulder while lifing weights.

"He just felt like, 'Ya know what, I'm going to need to get this checked out. Because it's continuing to bother me,' " Frazier said.

An MRI revealed damage around the AC joint that would require minor arthoscopic surgery. The surgery has not been scheduled yet, but Harvin is only expected to need a week or two to recover. He is not expected to miss the Vikings' first session of OTAs scheduled for May 29.

