Vikings' Frazier says Adrian Peterson ran sprints this week

On the same night the Minnesota Vikings created a market for the No. 3 overall draft pick -- which they eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns for fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks -- and drafted offensive tackle Matt Kalil and safety Harrison Smith, the team revealed positive news about a player who should impact its season more than any rookie.
Vikings coach Leslie Fraizer said Thursday, via The Star Tribune, that running back Adrian Peterson ran wind sprints inside the team's field house earlier this week while being observed by head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman.
"Adrian looked out and saw the guys doing wind sprints and he says, 'Ya know, I don't think they're running hard enough,' " Fraizer said. "And Eric allowed him to go out and run with them. And he passed them four different times. He finished first four different times. I remember Joe Webb saying, 'I can't believe it. I just can't believe it.' "
It's another encouraging sign that Peterson could be back to his old form this season, despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 15 of the 2011 season. Peterson has indicated that his goal is to be ready to play in the Vikings' season opener -- Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Frazier said the next step in Peterson's rehab is for him to get to the point when he can cut.