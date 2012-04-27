Vikings' Frazier says Adrian Peterson ran sprints this week

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 03:34 AM

On the same night the Minnesota Vikings created a market for the No. 3 overall draft pick -- which they eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns for fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks -- and drafted offensive tackle Matt Kalil and safety Harrison Smith, the team revealed positive news about a player who should impact its season more than any rookie.

Vikings coach Leslie Fraizer said Thursday, via The Star Tribune, that running back Adrian Peterson ran wind sprints inside the team's field house earlier this week while being observed by head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman.

"Adrian looked out and saw the guys doing wind sprints and he says, 'Ya know, I don't think they're running hard enough,' " Fraizer said. "And Eric allowed him to go out and run with them. And he passed them four different times. He finished first four different times. I remember Joe Webb saying, 'I can't believe it. I just can't believe it.' "

It's another encouraging sign that Peterson could be back to his old form this season, despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 15 of the 2011 season. Peterson has indicated that his goal is to be ready to play in the Vikings' season opener -- Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Frazier said the next step in Peterson's rehab is for him to get to the point when he can cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL, NFLPA agree to parameters of updated concussion protocols

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to parameters of updated concussion protocols that will rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE