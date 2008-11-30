Vikings follow goal-line stand with 99-yard touchdown strike

Matt Forte's 26-yard run gave the Bears a first-and-goal at 1 midway through the second quarter. Kyle Orton's pass to Greg Olsen was incomplete on first down, Forte was stopped short on second down, fullback Jason Davis was kept out on third down and, then Pat Williams, Chad Greenway and Jared Allen swarmed to Forte on fourth down to help the Vikings avoid falling behind 14-3 with first place in the NFC North on the line.