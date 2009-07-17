Vikings fantasy question: Is Peterson really worth the top pick?

Well, let's not forget that he led all running backs with 1,760 rushing yards last season. He has also averaged 1,550 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry at the NFL level and plays behind one of the better offensive lines in the league. Peterson might lose carries to Chester Taylor in certain sets, but he's still a featured back (363 carries in 2008) for all intents and purposes. He's also the lone runner to finish in the top five in fantasy points on NFL.com at the position in each of the last two seasons.