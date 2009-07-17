Vikings fantasy question: Is Peterson really worth the top pick?

Published: Jul 17, 2009 at 07:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Vikings' burning fantasy question:Is Adrian Peterson worth the No. 1 overall pick?

Pick up just about any fantasy football magazine (though why would you pick up one other than NFL.com's?) and Adrian Peterson will be ranked as the top overall player. The second-year running back out of Oklahoma has quickly moved to the top fantasy spot as stars like LaDainian Tomlinson and Larry Johnson have seen their overall value fall in recent seasons.

Vikings' top 5 fantasy players

  1. Adrian Peterson
  2. Bernard Berrian
  1. Percy Harvin
  2. Chester Taylor
  1. Vikings defense

Sleeper: Harvin

But is Peterson really worth the top pick in drafts?

There are some naysayers who would argue that he's not. After all, Peterson has never even led his position in fantasy points, finishing fourth in 2007 and fifth last season. He also doesn't catch the ball out of the backfield on a regular basis, posting just 40 receptions for 393 yards in his career.

Oh, and Peterson finished in a tie for eighth in rushing touchdowns in 2008.

LenDale White, who shares carries with Chris Johnson in Tennessee, had more visits to the end zone. Heck, runners who didn't even shoulder their team's entire backfield load like Ronnie Brown, Tim Hightower, Le'Ron McClain and Jonathan Stewart finished with the same number of rushing touchdowns (10) as the man nicknamed "Purple Jesus."

Why, then, is Peterson considered the consensus top pick in 2009?

Well, let's not forget that he led all running backs with 1,760 rushing yards last season. He has also averaged 1,550 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry at the NFL level and plays behind one of the better offensive lines in the league. Peterson might lose carries to Chester Taylor in certain sets, but he's still a featured back (363 carries in 2008) for all intents and purposes. He's also the lone runner to finish in the top five in fantasy points on NFL.com at the position in each of the last two seasons.

At a time when backfield committees have become more popular around the league, a consistently productive running back like Peterson is an enormous asset.

Despite his considerable talents, Peterson still hasn't reached his full fantasy potential, either. In an offense that will continue to lean on him, A.P. is a virtual lock to rush for around 1,500-plus yards. He's also almost certain to improve on the 10 touchdowns he scored a season ago based on what looks to be a favorable schedule.

When we look at the final team totals from 2008, Peterson is slated for six games against teams that ranked in the bottom seven in the league against the run. That list includes the Packers (26th; two games), Browns (28th), Rams (29th) and Lions (32nd; two games). Overall, A.P. will play 10 games against teams that ranked 16th or worse in run defense.

Most importantly, taking Peterson is about as close to a guarantee as fantasy owners will get in terms of receiving a high level of statistical production with their first pick. The first round of drafts will be filled with talented players, but some of them (Frank Gore, Steven Jackson, Clinton Portis, Tomlinson and Brian Westbrook) will come with a level of risk due to age and recent injuries.

Other backs worth a first-round look (Steve Slaton, Michael Turner and DeAngelo Williams) don't have the track record for consistent production. Sure, all three are tremendous athletes, but there are no guarantees that one successful season will equate to another.

Just ask anyone who took Ryan Grant in 2008.

While it's true that Peterson's bruising running style could affect him later in his career, right now he's a very young back at 24 years old with a bright future ahead of him. So even if you're in a league that rewards points for receptions, A.P. deserves to be the first name called in your draft.

Have a burning question for Michael Fabiano on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section below or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com, and the best questions will be answered throughout the season right here on NFL.com!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Reid, previously with the Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Monday's moves

Will a crop of incoming free agents, including Christian Kirk, rejuvenate the Jaguars? Is Mitchell Trubisky in line for starting snaps with the Steelers? Gregg Rosenthal runs through some of the biggest takeaways from the free agency moves made on Monday. 
news

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

The Broncos and DT D.J. Jones, formerly with the 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW