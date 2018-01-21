 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Vikings fans take over 'Rocky' steps with 'Skol' chant

Published: Jan 21, 2018 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings fans are attempting to take over Philadelphia ahead of Sunday's NFC title tilt.

A hoard of Vikings fans did the "Skol" chant on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The steps were made famous in the "Rocky" movies, when Sylvester Stallone ran up them during the famous montage from the original film.

Vikings fans also adorned Rocky in Minnesota garb.

We're positive this will be handled well by Philly fans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners GM John Lynch on possibly extending Brandon Aiyuk: 'You want a guy' like him going forward

The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on game-winning TD: 'I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl'

Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
news

Niners DL Arik Armstead says he played through postseason with torn meniscus, will undergo surgery

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead played through a knee injury during the postseason that he said Tuesday will require offseason surgery.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Chris Jones' clutch play in Super Bowl LVIII win: 'He pushed himself probably further than he thought he could'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both have said they want defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is set to hit free agency in March, back for the 2024 season. Reid believes there will be an earnest effort toward trying to make that happen.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ex-Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians a fan of QB prospect Michael Penix Jr.

Could the Buccaneers be in the market for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? If so, former head coach Bruce Arians has found one he likes in Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid to Antonio Pierce: Raiders taught Chiefs 'a lesson' in Christmas Day loss

Find out why Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached out the Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce following Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.