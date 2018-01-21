Vikings fans take over 'Rocky' steps with 'Skol' chant

The steps were made famous in the "Rocky" movies, when Sylvester Stallone ran up them during the famous montage from the original film.
We're positive this will be handled well by Philly fans.
The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead played through a knee injury during the postseason that he said Tuesday will require offseason surgery.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both have said they want defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is set to hit free agency in March, back for the 2024 season. Reid believes there will be an earnest effort toward trying to make that happen.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Could the Buccaneers be in the market for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? If so, former head coach Bruce Arians has found one he likes in Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
Find out why Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached out the Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce following Super Bowl LVIII.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row.