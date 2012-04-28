Vikings fans hit Capitol, but no stadium vote

Spokeswoman Jodi Boyne said a House-Senate conference committee on tax policy would meet instead, stressing a consistent message from Republican leaders that the session's top priority should be tax relief for Minnesota businesses - not the stadium bill. If the stadium bill does get taken up by the House or Senate, the floor debates are likely to stretch many hours; bill supporters have expressed confidence about rounding up the 68 House votes and 34 Senate votes needed for passage, but the bill also faces pushback from opponents or skeptics who are likely to move to alter it substantially with amendments.