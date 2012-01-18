Vikings expected to offer DC position to Colts' Williams

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 05:06 AM

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to offer the defensive coordinator position to Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Alan Williams, according to a league source.

Williams had a strong interview with Minnesota this week, according to the source.

Though the team has been interviewing candidates for the position for some time, Fred Pagac had officially been the team's defensive coordinator until last week, when he was removed from that role. According to the report, Pagac was given the option to return as linebackers coach.

The Vikingsreceived permission from the Colts to speak with Williams on Monday, and had been expected to interview him Tuesday.

Williams has been with Indianapolis for 10 seasons and has ties to Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier, coaching together on the Colts staff for two seasons (2005-06). Williams was an assistant in Tampa Bay for the 2001 season after being on the staff at William & Mary from 1996 to 2000.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Vikings had wanted to interview Bears defensive backs coach Jon Hoke but were denied permission.

Mike Singletary, who served as linebackers coach in his first season in Minnesota, was reported to be under consideration for the defensive coordinator position but will remain on staff as special assistant to Frazier, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Pioneer Press.

