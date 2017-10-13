Vikings expect to continue hot-hand approach at RB

In Monday's win over the Vikings, Murray got the start and the early carries, but was ineffective, earning 12 totes for 31 yards. Then near the end of the half McKinnon earned more snaps, and caught a few passes. The Vikings stuck with the dual threat, who popped off a big touchdown run and wound up carrying the offensive load, with 146 scrimmage yards. McKinnon ended up doubling Murray in snaps by the end of the night.