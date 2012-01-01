Vikings encouraged by prospects of new stadium deal

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 04:24 AM

The Minnesota Vikings say it's been 30 great years in the Metrodome, but it's time for a new stadium.

The team's lease expires on Feb. 1, which makes it possible that Sunday's game against Chicago is the last the team will play under the big white top. The Vikings have been working to secure public assistance for a new stadium in Arden Hills, but legislators have asked them to consider sites in downtown Minneapolis, including building on the Dome site, as well.

Vice president Lester Bagley said the team is encouraged by developments at the Capitol aimed at finally getting the team a new facility. He said the urgency has arrived and thinks the deadline of the lease expiring will help get a deal done.

"Thirty great seasons at the Metrodome," Bagley said in a statement released by the team. "This is the last season on our lease. It's been thirty exciting seasons, and we appreciate our state leaders putting the stadium issue into play. Our lease expires after the game today and we'll be the only NFL team without a lease. There's urgency to resolve this issue, but we're encouraged by our state leadership and where they are, and the business community and organized labor. We think we're in position to get this resolved."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

