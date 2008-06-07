Vikings' Edwards expects to be ready for training camp

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards has missed the last two days of minicamp with a lower back injury.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 268
College: Purdue
Experience: 2
Games/Started: 27/13
Edwards says the injury is not serious and he has no doubt that he will be ready by the time training camp begins in late July.
The former Purdue Boilermaker is penciled in as the starter opposite Jared Allen on what is expected to be one of the best defensive lines in the league this season. The unit also has Pro Bowlers Kevin and Pat Williams in the middle.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier called the injury minor and said Edwards was being held out as a precaution.
