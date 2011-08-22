Vikings DT Williams to see specialist as right foot injury lingers

Published: Aug 22, 2011 at 10:27 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams missed Monday's practice with a foot injury and the team has sent him to see a specialist to help determine the severity of his condition.

Williams wore a protective sleeve on his right leg and said he was just resting. Coach Leslie Frazier, though, had a different take.

"The fact that he's had trouble pushing off lets us know that it's more serious than we thought originally," Frazier said.

Williams played in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win in Seattle. He said he came to training camp in the "best shape of his life," save for "a few bumps and bruises." But he didn't acknowledge being hurt during a brief interview after practice, and Frazier said it was too soon to tell whether Williams has a serious injury.

"We really need him to come along. He really struggled in the snaps he had on Saturday with that foot," Frazier said.

Williams might not be able to play right away when the regular season starts anyway. His four-game suspension -- issued three years ago for testing positive for a banned weight-loss drug -- is still pending with the NFL. Neither he nor Frazier said Monday they've been given any indication about the status of that penalty, with the opener less than three weeks away.

"What have y'all heard? I mean, goodness, you'd think you'd hear something by now," Williams said.

Said Frazier, laughing: "I don't want to hear anything. If I hear something in 2020, that'll be fine with me."

Frazier wasn't laughing when he talked about offensive lineman Scott Kooistra, who was placed on injured reserve because of a "very significant" neck injury suffered against the Seahawks. Kooistra was still in Seattle for treatment and examination. He was getting some time at right guard during training camp, a spot where Anthony Herrera is still returning from knee surgery.

Kooistra was pulling on a play and jammed his neck when he made his block. He wasn't able to move it left or right, Frazier said.

"He was a guy who looked like he might be able to help us," Frazier said of the eight-year veteran, who was signed as a free agent.

Frazier said he wasn't sure if Herrera would be ready to start this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason home opener. If not, Ryan Cook or possibly Chris DeGeare will play right guard with the first team.

The Vikings filled Kooistra's roster spot by signing defensive end Stylez White, a former Minnesota standout who played for the Gophers with the first name Greg. He totaled 24 sacks over the last four seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings did have some positive developments on their injury situation. Tight end Visanthe Shiancoe (hamstring), wide receiver Percy Harvin (ribs) and wide receiver Greg Camarillo (groin) all returned to practice Monday after sitting out last week.

"I think it'll be great for us just to develop some continuity. We've had some moments in practice where they've all been together but to finally get them together in a game, where we have our full complement, that's a good thing for our football team," Frazier said.

Running back Toby Gerhart had soreness in his Achilles tendon and his ankle, so he was held out of the light practice on Monday.

