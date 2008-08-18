Vikings DT Allen will miss season with wrist injury

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Kenderick Allen on injured reserve on Monday in another hit to their already thin defensive line.

**Kenderick Allen**, DT
Minnesota Vikings

Height: 6-5

Weight: 328

Experience: 5th season

College: LSU

Allen injured his right wrist in the preseason opener against Seattle and will miss the season. He was signed in the offseason as a free agent from Green Bay to provide depth behind starting tackles Kevin and Pat Williams.

The defensive line also lost end Jayme Mitchell (knee) for the season in the Seahawks game and has been without Kenechi Udeze while he undergoes treatment for leukemia.

End Brian Robison also has missed significant time after having surgery to repair a varicose vein in his leg, though he hopes to be back by the regular-season opener at Green Bay.

Allen's injury leaves the Vikings with veterans Fred Evans and Ellis Wyms and rookies Letroy Guion and Leger Douzable behind both Williams.

