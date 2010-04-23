Vikings draft RB Gerhart in second round to complement Peterson

Mike Mayock: At 6 feet and 231 pounds, Toby Gerhart is faster than you think. He's a fullback size with tailback speed, provides scheme versatility. He'll be part of Minnesota's offense. He's a downhill guy who lowers his pads and maximizes every run. He can even catch the football out of the backfield. This kid is a better athlete than people want to give him credit for, and with this pick, I think the Vikings just helped themselves on their quest to win a Super Bowl.