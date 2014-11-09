Vikings divided on if A.P. should return immediately

Adrian Peterson's case for reinstatement following a plea deal of no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault will be expedited and is expected to be heard this week, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport said on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning that while Peterson is facing a six-game suspension under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, it will likely be fewer than that with a compromise based on time served and loss of pay. Rapoport reports it's possible Peterson could return in December.
The question, according to Rapoport, is whether the Vikings are eager to get the running back on the field.
"The big problem, one big problem, is that there is an internal battle with the Minnesota Vikings," Rapoport said. "Some of their executives are divided on whether they want Adrian Peterson back immediately."
Players have spoken effusively about wanting to get Peterson back, and coaches would love to get the best running back of the decade on the field. However, it remains to be seen whether front office -- which deactivated A.P. for a Week 2 game against the Patriots, reinstated him for Week 3 and then placed Peterson on the Reserve/Commissioner's Exempt List less than 48 hours after that announcement -- wants Peterson playing in a Vikings helmet right away.