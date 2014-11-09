Vikings divided on if A.P. should return immediately

Players have spoken effusively about wanting to get Peterson back, and coaches would love to get the best running back of the decade on the field. However, it remains to be seen whether front office -- which deactivated A.P. for a Week 2 game against the Patriots, reinstated him for Week 3 and then placed Peterson on the Reserve/Commissioner's Exempt List less than 48 hours after that announcement -- wants Peterson playing in a Vikings helmet right away.