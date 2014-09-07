Vikings' defense dominate Rams in St. Louis

NOTES: Rams DE Chris Long (left ankle) was sidelined after tackling Peterson in the third quarter. Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes (groin) left in the third quarter. ... OL Greg Robinson, the second overall pick of the draft, was limited to a handful of special teams snaps the first half, but came in at guard after Saffold (neck) left in the fourth quarter. After the game, Saffold said he was fine. ... Blair Walsh kicked three field goals of 50-plus yards at St. Louis as a rookie in 2012, and he drilled a 52-yarder to open the scoring. He was 26 for 30 last season, three of the misses from beyond midfield. ... Rams K Greg Zuerlein had been 7 for 13 in his career from 50-plus before hooking a 50-yarder later in the first, but later connected from 56 and 46 yards.