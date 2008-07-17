Vikings decline comment on tampering charges filed by Packers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings declined Thursday to talk about allegations by the Green Bay Packers that they made inappropriate contact with quarterback Brett Favre.
NFL Network's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Packers filed tampering charges with the NFL against the Vikings for what they deemed to be "illegal contact" with Favre.
A person familiar with the Packers' complaint told The Associated Press that Packers officials believe Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell had discussions with Favre that would violate league rules. Presumably, such discussions would include the possibility of Favre leaving the Packers for their NFC North rivals in Minnesota.
Favre is known to be close friends with Bevell, who spent five seasons on the Green Bay staff from 2000-05, including the last three as quarterbacks coach. The two remained in contact after Bevell left to become the offensive coordinator of the Vikings.
Bevell was not available to comment on Thursday and neither were any other Vikings officials, Hagan said.
Vikings coach Brad Childress called the situation a "soap opera," and said Tuesday that it has been interesting to watch but he remained committed to going forward with Tarvaris Jackson as his starting quarterback.
