Vikings DE Robison out vs. Lions following knee surgery

Published: Dec 05, 2008 at 08:49 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison will miss Sunday's game against Detroit after having arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the week.

Brian Robison, DE
Minnesota Vikings

Age: 25

Height: 6-3  Weight: 259

College: Texas

Experience: 2nd season

Robison had the surgery Tuesday. Coach Brad Childress said Wednesday it was possible Robison could play this weekend in Detroit.

On Friday, Childress said Robison was "doing much, much, much better," but he was ruled out for the game. The loss isn't as devastating as it could have been because a federal judge blocked the suspensions of star tackles Kevin and Pat Williams, clearing them to play on Sunday.

Starting right tackle Artis Hicks is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. Backup tight end Garrett Mills also is questionable with an ankle injury.

