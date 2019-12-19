Vikings' Dalvin Cook highly unlikely to play vs. Packers

"He is expected to play for the Vikings in the playoffs," Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Network's NFL NOW. "That is the good news, assuming they make the playoffs and it sounds like that's the direction they are headed. ... As far as his status this week, though, from what I understand, it's still very much in doubt. I've been told by one person it is highly unlikely that he plays. It is a different injury than the SC joint injury he's been dealing with. It's something new, it's not major but it is something that would make it very, very hard to play on Monday."