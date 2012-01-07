Vikings cut ties with defensive line coach Dunbar

Published: Jan 06, 2012 at 09:33 PM

The Minnesota Vikings have fired defensive line coach Karl Dunbar after six seasons with the team.

"This is what they wanted," Dunbar told The Star Tribune on Friday. "Coach (Leslie) Frazier told me they wanted to go in a different direction. And for me, that's fine. As football coaches, we know we're all migrant workers and we go where the jobs are. Now, my job in Minnesota is over."

The Vikings are looking at other possible staff moves. NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported, citing a league source, that ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morrisinterviewed with the Vikings on Friday to be the team's defensive coordinator.

The Vikings finished first in the league in sacks but ranked 21st in total defense.

Dunbar said he did not feel the team's decision was unfair.

"No sir," he said. "No sir. You get what you're given. And I spent six great years in Minnesota. So there's no raw deal. They didn't kill my wife and they didn't kill my family. They took care of my family. So no, I didn't get a raw deal. Leslie is a good man who treated me fairly."

