Vikings cut ties with defensive line coach Dunbar

"This is what they wanted," Dunbar told The Star Tribune on Friday. "Coach (Leslie) Frazier told me they wanted to go in a different direction. And for me, that's fine. As football coaches, we know we're all migrant workers and we go where the jobs are. Now, my job in Minnesota is over."
The Vikings are looking at other possible staff moves. NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported, citing a league source, that ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morrisinterviewed with the Vikings on Friday to be the team's defensive coordinator.
Dunbar said he did not feel the team's decision was unfair.
"No sir," he said. "No sir. You get what you're given. And I spent six great years in Minnesota. So there's no raw deal. They didn't kill my wife and they didn't kill my family. They took care of my family. So no, I didn't get a raw deal. Leslie is a good man who treated me fairly."