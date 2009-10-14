Vikings cut No. 3 QB Booty to sign O-lineman to practice squad

Published: Oct 14, 2009 at 07:27 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have dropped quarterback John David Booty from the practice squad to make room for a new offensive lineman.

The Vikings signed tackle Clint Oldenburg to the practice squad Tuesday. Oldenburg was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2007 and also has played for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Denver Broncos.

Booty was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC last year. He spent his rookie season as the third quarterback, but he became expendable when the Vikings signed Brett Favre in August.

The Vikings cut Booty just before the season but re-signed him to the practice squad.

Oldenburg will give the team a little more depth on the offensive line while starting right tackle Phil Loadholt tries to work through an ankle injury.

