 Skip to main content
Advertising

Vikings cool to new state GOP plan for Vikings stadium funding

Published: Feb 23, 2012 at 04:48 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A group of Republican state lawmakers proposed a new Vikings stadium plan Thursday that would drastically reduce the size of the taxpayer contribution, arguing it is the only way the team's stadium push can make it through the Legislature.

The chief sponsor, state Sen. Roger Chamberlain, said the bill would have the state contribute $300 million in construction costs from sales taxes on stadium-related purchases that could include tickets, concessions and parking. That's less than half the $600 million to $700 million taxpayer share under discussion in recent negotiations around a stadium likely to cost about $1 billion to build.

Cutting the taxpayer contribution would leave the Vikings owners to significantly increase their own contribution, from a current proposal of about $425 million to as much as $700 million. Vikings vice president Lester Bagley said that would not happen.

"We do appreciate the willingness to bring forward new ideas," Bagley said. "We do want this issue to get resolved, but the bottom line is that his bill's economics are not workable in this small to mid-size market. It would not allow the Vikings to be competitive if this bill passed."

The Vikings have for the last decade been pursuing taxpayer support to build a new football stadium to replace the Metrodome. They say that 30-year-old stadium is outdated and no longer able to generate the kind of profits to keep the team at the same level as franchises in other cities.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 3: Xavier Worthy soars with record-breaking run

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on a history-making third day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Andy Russell, seven-time Pro Bowl OLB who helped turn Steelers into champions, dies at 82

Andy Russell, who won two Super Bowls and was a seven-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, dies at 82. 
news

Move the Sticks: Combine recaps of defensive back, tight end prospects

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.