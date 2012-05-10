Vikings compromise on payment for new stadium; end is near

Published: May 09, 2012 at 11:30 PM

The Minnesota Vikings' dream of a new state-of-the-art stadium in downtown Minneapolis is closer than ever to becoming a reality after the team agreed late Wednesday to increase its share of the cost by $50 million.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Debate: Most impactful rookie

Which rookie will make the biggest impact on his team in 2012? Could it be Cleveland RB Trent Richardson? Our analysts debate. **More ...**

The third installment of "The Top 100: Players of 2012" has been announced, and not everyone is in agreement. Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank analyze the latest names, including Joe Flacco's placement at No. 74, and DeSean Jackson being ranked over A.J. Green.

The Steelers' and Texans' draft classes have them moving up Elliot Harrison's latest power rankings, while the Saints are among the teams headed in the wrong direction.

A hearing is set for Thursday before an arbitrator on appeals by the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins, whose salary caps were reduced for overloading contracts in the 2010 uncapped season.

As yesterday's NFL players are coming forward to describe the effects of years of violent play, today's stars face more and more rule changes, and Falcons WR Roddy White says he has had enough.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will join Lions DT Ndamukong Suh and NFL Network analyst Warren Sapp on a new celebrity dating show.

Harrison: Post-draft Power Rankings

With the draft and most of free agency behind us, how do teams stack up against each other? Elliot Harrison weighs in. **More ...**

Redskins fans believe in Robert Griffin III, and we're starting to gain a sense of just how confident the rookie QB is about his future: He's already trademarked his name.

A rash of tragedies has left surviving members of the 1994 San Diego Chargers searching for answers.

Happy birthday to former NFL placekicker and TV play-by-play man Pat Summerall, who turns 82 on Thursday.

