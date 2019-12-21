Vikings clinch NFC playoff berth; Rams eliminated

The Rams (8-7) are now the first team since the 2016 Panthers and Broncos to miss the postseason the season following playing in the Super Bowl. Carolina went 15-1 in the regular season and fell to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 in 2015 before going 6-10 and finishing at the bottom of the NFC South in 2016. The Broncos, who went 12-4 in '15, followed their Super Bowl-winning season with a 9-7 record and third-place finish in the AFC West.