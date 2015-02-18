Vikings claim tight end Brandon Bostick off waivers

Brandon Bostick might not have hung onto the most important live ball of his career, but it didn't take long for him to latch on with another team.
One month after dropping the onside kick that helped propel the Seattle Seahawks past the Green Bay Packers and into Super Bowl XLIX, Bostick has been claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Wednesday.
Bostick was primarily a special teamer and backup tight end in Green Bay, recording just two catches for a total of three yards and one touchdown in 2014. He has nine catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns over his two-year career.
An injury to tight end Jermichael Finley in 2013 created a void at the position for the Packers, which Bostick helped fill along with fellow tight end Andrew Quarless. A year later, Green Bay drafted Richard Rodgers, relegating Bostick to multiple tight-end sets and special teams.
His failure to execute on the onside kick coverage against Seattle ultimately cost him his job, but he joins a fellow former Packer in wide receiver Greg Jennings with the division-rival Vikings, who are provided two games per year against Green Bay. We'll see if Bostick takes advantage of them.
