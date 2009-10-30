Vikings CB Winfield to miss second straight game with foot injury

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield will not play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
The Pro Bowler was listed as out in Friday's injury report. He also missed last week's game against Pittsburgh because of the injured right foot.
Coach Brad Childress says he saw Winfield make progress throughout the week. But the Vikings have a bye after Green Bay, so they could be playing it safe with one of their most important defenders.
Receiver Bernard Berrian is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Receiver and returner Percy Harvin returned to practice after missing Thursday and is listed as questionable with an illness.
