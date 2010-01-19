Vikings CB Winfield receives second consecutive Pro Bowl honor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday.
It's the second consecutive Pro Bowl nomination for the 11-year veteran, who made it despite missing six games this season with a foot injury.
Winfield is the 10th Viking to be named to the squad for this year's game. Of course, Winfield hopes he doesn't have to play. The game will be held the week before the Super Bowl, with all players from the two Super Bowl teams ineligible.
