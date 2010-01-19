Vikings CB Winfield receives second consecutive Pro Bowl honor

Published: Jan 19, 2010 at 05:04 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday.

It's the second consecutive Pro Bowl nomination for the 11-year veteran, who made it despite missing six games this season with a foot injury.

Winfield still led the Vikings with nine passes defensed.

Winfield is the 10th Viking to be named to the squad for this year's game. Of course, Winfield hopes he doesn't have to play. The game will be held the week before the Super Bowl, with all players from the two Super Bowl teams ineligible.

The Vikings will play at New Orleans on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Winfield is the first Vikings cornerback to make back-to-back Pro Bowl teams since Carl Lee in 1989 and 1990.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Man convicted of manslaughter in the killing of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith

A man who shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash nearly eight years ago has been convicted of manslaughter.
news

Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
news

Niners' Deebo Samuel unafraid of physicality going into NFC title game: 'I ain't protecting nothing'

The 49ers will have one of their most valuable weapons out on the field on Sunday. After suffering a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel is ready to go and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to win. "I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel told reporters on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.