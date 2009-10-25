Vikings CB Winfield out vs. Steelers, could miss several weeks

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield wasn't in uniform for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a foot injury.
The Vikings had no immediate comment on multiple reports that Winfield might be sidelined until late November or early December. NFL.com's Vic Carucci reports that Winfield could be out for several weeks.
Winfield was injured during the second quarter of the Vikings' 33-31 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 18. His replacement, Karl Paymah, was frequently targeted by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.
The Steelers didn't activate Limas Sweed, who has fallen out of their wide receivers rotation since dropping an apparent touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, or fullback Carey Davis, although he is listed on their depth chart as a starter.
The Vikings also deactivated running back Albert Young, linebacker Erin Henderson, center Jon Cooper, wide receiver Darius Reynaud, defensive end Jayme Mitchell and defensive tackle Letroy Guion.
The Steelers held out cornerback Keenan Lewis, linebacker Andre Frazier, guard Kraig Urbik, offensive tackle Tony Hills and defensive end Sunny Harris.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.