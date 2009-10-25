Vikings CB Winfield out vs. Steelers, could miss several weeks

Published: Oct 25, 2009 at 07:31 AM

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield wasn't in uniform for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a foot injury.

The Vikings had no immediate comment on multiple reports that Winfield might be sidelined until late November or early December. NFL.com's Vic Carucci reports that Winfield could be out for several weeks.

Winfield was injured during the second quarter of the Vikings' 33-31 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 18. His replacement, Karl Paymah, was frequently targeted by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Steelers didn't activate Limas Sweed, who has fallen out of their wide receivers rotation since dropping an apparent touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, or fullback Carey Davis, although he is listed on their depth chart as a starter.

The Vikings also deactivated running back Albert Young, linebacker Erin Henderson, center Jon Cooper, wide receiver Darius Reynaud, defensive end Jayme Mitchell and defensive tackle Letroy Guion.

The Steelers held out cornerback Keenan Lewis, linebacker Andre Frazier, guard Kraig Urbik, offensive tackle Tony Hills and defensive end Sunny Harris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady not looking to 'reminisce' on Sunday: 'I'm going to be thinking about one night of football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have all the world watching when they play the host New England Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday, many were no doubt listening to his podcast, as the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player offered up his comments regarding his return. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes triumphant return to AT&T Stadium in Monday night win

Dak Prescott returned for his first game on the Cowboys' homefield since he sustained a horrible ankle break and looked poised, comfortable and excellent in leading Dallas to a 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Eagles on Monday night

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and a strong defensive showing propelled the Dallas Cowboys to a lopsided win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

The First Read, Week 4: Getting ready for Brady vs. Belichick; Chiefs losing ground?

What's actually at stake in Tom Brady's return to New England to face Bill Belichick? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW