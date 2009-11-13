Vikings CB Winfield confirms that he won't play vs. Lions

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 08:14 AM

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield said Friday that his injured right foot still isn't quite ready, so he will not play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Citing a league source, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Thursday that Winfield would miss the game but is aiming to return for next week's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

Winfield has missed the last two games and was hoping to be ready to play coming off the Vikings' bye week. He practiced in full gear all week but said he still feels pain when he plants on the foot.

"I've been out the last couple of days running on it, testing it," Winfield said. "It's good going forward, but I still have a little problem cutting. But I would say next week I should be OK."

Winfield said he doesn't want to rush back and risk further injury that would keep him out longer.

"A lot of guys try and come back from injuries real early and something else happens," Winfield said. "Hopefully we won't do that."

Winfield said sitting has been easier with the Vikings winning games. The Vikings are 7-1 with a comfortable lead over the Green Bay Packers (4-4) and Chicago Bears (4-5) in the NFC North.

In other Vikings injury news, wide receiver Bernard Berrian is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Brett Favre (groin), linebacker E.J. Henderson (knee), backup linebacker Jasper Brinkley (hamstring) and punt returner Darius Reynaud (hamstring) all are probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

